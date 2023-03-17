Ask the Expert
Person found dead after Cordele mobile home fire

Photo of firefighters outside the home of a deadly Cordele fire
Photo of firefighters outside the home of a deadly Cordele fire(Source: Crisp County Fire Rescue)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - One person has been found dead after a mobile home fire in Cordele, according to Crisp County Fire Rescue.

Around 10:40 p.m. on Thursday, officials responded to reports of a structure fire in the 2100 block of South 10th Street.

The initial call said that someone was still inside the home, per Crisp County Fire.

After finding heavy fire damage, the Cordele Fire Department found a person dead inside.

The Crisp County Coroner’s Office stated that it was a male victim.

Multiple departments, including the State Fire Marshal’s Office, are still investigating the fire.

The body of the victim is now being handled by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for an autopsy.

