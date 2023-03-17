Ask the Expert
Pedestrian hit, killed by highway patrol vehicle, police say

Authorities in Mississippi say a woman was struck and killed on an interstate by a highway patrol vehicle. (Source: WDAM)
By Xaniel Steele, Ann Barnett and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - Law enforcement in Mississippi says a woman was killed early Friday morning while she was in the middle of a highway.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the woman was in the middle of U.S. 49 at about 3 a.m. when she was hit by a passing Mississippi Highway Patrol vehicle.

WDAM reports the unidentified woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A portion of the interstate in Forest County was closed at the scene of the crash for several hours.

Authorities said it wasn’t immediately known why the woman was in the middle of the road as their investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

