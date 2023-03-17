Ask the Expert
Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire,’ ‘John Wick’ actor, dies at age 60, reports say

Actors Lance Reddick attends the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at One...
Actors Lance Reddick attends the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at One Hanson on Thursday, May 9, 2019, in New York.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Actor Lance Reddick, known for roles on the TV series “The Wire” and the “John Wick” film series, has died, according to multiple reports. He was 60 years old.

Variety reported Reddick’s representatives confirmed his death Friday, attributing it to natural causes.

He appeared in all 60 episodes of the celebrated HBO series “The Wire,” playing Baltimore police Lt. Cedric Daniels. Reddick also appeared as The Continental Hotel employee Charon in all of the “John Wick” movies, including the most recent that is set to release in theaters Thursday.

Other roles included shows “Fringe” and “Lost” and movies “Godzilla vs. Kong” and “One Night in Miami...” He was a notable voice actor as well, appearing in the “Destiny” and “Horizon” franchises.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

