Jimmy Carter: The peanut industry’s biggest advocate

"One of the questions you get is, 'you are from Georgia and you are in peanuts. Do you know Jimmy Carter?' And it’s always been with pleasure I say, 'certainly I do.”(WVLT)
By Jim Wallace
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) - Former President Jimmy Carter will always be associated with peanuts. 

For 37 years, the Executive Director of the American Peanut Shellers Association, John Coleman, worked with Carter promoting the peanut industry. And Coleman said Carter is the nut’s best advocate.

The halls of the American Peanut Shellers Association are covered with awards and pictures.  And many of those pictures feature former President Jimmy Carter.

“He is certainly the most famous peanut farmer in all the world. In my job, I have traveled throughout the world promoting peanuts.“One of the questions you get is, ‘you are from Georgia and you are in peanuts. Do you know Jimmy Carter?’ And it’s always been with pleasure I say, ‘certainly I do,” Coleman said.

Coleman met Carter before he became the 39th President. Coleman says Carter produced some of the finest peanut seeds, continuing to mentor and advocate for the peanut industry. 

Coleman said when Delta Airlines took peanuts off their flights because of allergy concerns, Carter used scientific research and evidence to have them restored.

“Carter picked up the phone and called the President of Delta and expressed his views. And followed up with him. And peanuts were put back on planes. We had to go the scientific route,” Coleman said.

It’s not a coincidence that the last public appearance of Jimmy and Rosalyn Carter was at the Plains Peanut Festival.

Coleman and Carter worked together for 27 years organizing the festival. John says he knows Jimmy Carter is a man of integrity.

“A wonderful person. A very considerate and thoughtful person. One who stood by his principals,” Coleman said.

