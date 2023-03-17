Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant for Putin over Ukraine war crimes

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)...
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on Sept. 16, 2022.(Sergei Bobylev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THE HAGUE (AP) — The International Criminal Court says it has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Putin for war crimes because of his alleged involvement in abductions of children from Ukraine.

The court said in a statement that Putin “is allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.”

It also issued a warrant Friday for the arrest for Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, the Commissioner for Children’s Rights in the Office of the President of the Russian Federation on similar allegations.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What is the state of banks nationally? WALB sat down with a professor from UGA to learn more....
The second largest bank failure in U.S. history just happened; Ga. professor shares financial insights
The suspected driver of the vehicle, Khalil Amarion Pugh, was charged with first degree...
1 killed, 1 charged after car crashes into Thomasville Walmart
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs a bill to give state income refunds of more than $1.1 billion on...
Georgia taxpayers expected to receive tax refund checks by July
Wild Adventures cut the ribbon on another addition to their park, Oasis Outpost.
Wild Adventures cuts the ribbon on its newest addition to the theme park
Photo of federal fraud suspect Jalen Hill
Americus man captured, alleged to have committed over 100 financial crimes

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport,...
YouTube restores Trump’s account
The FCC said it’s seen a surge of consumer complaints in recent years tied to unwanted robotexts.
FCC is cracking down on spammy text messages
US actor Patrick Duffy poses for a photo with a performer, ahead of the St Patrick's Day Parade...
St. Patrick’s Day rites: parades, bagpipes, clinking pints
FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
EPA tells states not to block waste from Ohio derailment