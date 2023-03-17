Former Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office employee arrested on multiple charges

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A former employee with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has been charged with multiple crimes including tampering with evidence, according to the sheriff’s office.

Alesha Williams is charged with tampering with evidence, obstruction, and violation of oath of office.

She has since been released on bond after being arrested on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office says her employment has been terminated.

Law enforcement says more charges may be pending as this is still an active investigation.

