Former Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office employee arrested on multiple charges

Photo of Alesha Williams, former Sumter Co. Sheriff's employee who is now charged with multiple...
Photo of Alesha Williams, former Sumter Co. Sheriff's employee who is now charged with multiple crimes.(Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A former employee with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has been charged with multiple crimes including tampering with evidence, according to the sheriff’s office.

Alesha Williams is charged with tampering with evidence, obstruction, and violation of oath of office.

She has since been released on bond after being arrested on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office says her employment has been terminated.

Law enforcement says more charges may be pending as this is still an active investigation.

