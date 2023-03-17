Fatal car accident leaves the Thomasville community in shambles

THOMASVILLE Ga. (WALB) - Witnesses raised safety concerns after a car crashed into the Thomasville Walmart, which caused the death of one inside the store.

68-year-old Kenneth Ray Kennedy died in the crash.

18-year-old Khalil Pugh was charged with vehicular homicide.

A witness said they were in the store at the time of the crash.

Witnesses said others should be more careful driving in high-traffic areas.

Georgia State Police said Kenneth Ray Kennedy was leaving the Thomasville Walmart just before noon when he was hit and killed by a car that plowed through the front entrance.

Several other customers were hurt in the crash.

Outside of Walmart after the accident. (WALB)

Jenny Householder was in the store at the time of the accident. She was on the other side of the store when it happened. She walked down to the grocery side with her husband when they heard the news.

“A Walmart associate said, “Everybody keeps moving and don’t take-’ I wasn’t taking pictures. But somebody did take a picture. She said ‘Don’t do that. Go on. Keep shopping.’ So we went on down to the pharmacy part of the store,” Householder said. “And then a few minutes later, they were running around saying- I don’t know if it was the police or the workers were saying ‘Leave your buggies. And leave the store now. We’re closing up the store.’”

Householder extends her condolences and says stores should consider putting up more safety signs.

Householder said, “I think maybe they could do something to help people to go slower when they’re coming through. You know, an area where there’s a lot of people and a lot of congestion. Maybe this would give them the warning to put up more things like that or maybe more speed bumps, more signs.”

John Vanlandingham is Sergeant First Class with the Georgia State Patrol.

Sergeant Vanlandingham said Khalil Pugh was with one other person in the car however everything that led up to the crash is still under investigation.

Sergeant Vanlandingham said, “I’ve never seen one go through the front of the store. I’ve heard of them doing that. People lose control of their vehicles, possibly impaired drivers. It’s a multitude of things that can contribute to wrecks like this. I’ve never seen one specifically like this.”

Thomasville police posted a message on social media addressing rumors, saying there were no shootings or police chase.

