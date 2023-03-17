Dougherty Co. Schools issues statement on Westover High fight

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County School system has issued a statement after a fight broke out at Westover High School on Thursday.

The statement from the school system reads:

“On Thursday, March 16, there was an incident at Westover Comprehensive High School involving several students. This incident is currently under investigation by the Dougherty County School System Police Department and school administration. Once the investigation is complete, appropriate disciplinary action as defined by our code of conduct and state law will be taken.”

In the video that WALB News is working to obtain, multiple students can be seen hitting each other and tearing clothing off of one student. Multiple students are seen watching and filming the encounter.

