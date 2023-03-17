Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Dougherty Co. Schools issues statement on Westover High fight

Westover High School received several prestigious awards from the the Georgia Department of...
Westover High School received several prestigious awards from the the Georgia Department of Education. (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team and Riley Armant
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County School system has issued a statement after a fight broke out at Westover High School on Thursday.

The statement from the school system reads:

“On Thursday, March 16, there was an incident at Westover Comprehensive High School involving several students. This incident is currently under investigation by the Dougherty County School System Police Department and school administration. Once the investigation is complete, appropriate disciplinary action as defined by our code of conduct and state law will be taken.”

In the video that WALB News is working to obtain, multiple students can be seen hitting each other and tearing clothing off of one student. Multiple students are seen watching and filming the encounter.

Stay with WALB as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What is the state of banks nationally? WALB sat down with a professor from UGA to learn more....
The second largest bank failure in U.S. history just happened; Ga. professor shares financial insights
The suspected driver of the vehicle, Khalil Amarion Pugh, was charged with first degree...
1 killed, 1 charged after car crashes into Thomasville Walmart
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs a bill to give state income refunds of more than $1.1 billion on...
Georgia taxpayers expected to receive tax refund checks by July
Wild Adventures cut the ribbon on another addition to their park, Oasis Outpost.
Wild Adventures cuts the ribbon on its newest addition to the theme park
Photo of federal fraud suspect Jalen Hill
Americus man captured, alleged to have committed over 100 financial crimes

Latest News

Khalil Amarion Pugh, 18, is facing multiple charges, including first-degree vehicular homicide,...
Police: Deadly Thomasville Walmart crash was intentional
"One of the questions you get is, 'you are from Georgia and you are in peanuts. Do you know...
Jimmy Carter: The peanut industry’s biggest advocate
Photo of the fire seen from the outside the deadly Cordele mobile home fire
Person found dead after Cordele mobile home fire
Walmart sign.
Fatal car crash leaves the Thomasville community shaken