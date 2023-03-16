Ask the Expert
Wild Adventures offers free admission to healthcare workers

Healthcare Heroes will receive free single-day admission Friday-Sunday, March 24-26 with proof...
Healthcare Heroes will receive free single-day admission Friday-Sunday, March 24-26 with proof of employment, according to a release.(Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta’s most famous theme park, Wild Aventures, will offer free admission for healthcare workers during the weekend of March 24-26.

Healthcare Heroes will receive free single-day admission Friday-Sunday, March 24-26 with proof of employment, according to a release.

Those admitted can explore the whole park and Wild Adventures’ newest three-acre sized attraction, Oasis Outpost.

To see if you qualify for free admission click here.

For more information on this event and other events at the theme park, click here.

