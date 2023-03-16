Wild Adventures offers free admission to healthcare workers

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta’s most famous theme park, Wild Aventures, will offer free admission for healthcare workers during the weekend of March 24-26.

Healthcare Heroes will receive free single-day admission Friday-Sunday, March 24-26 with proof of employment, according to a release.

Those admitted can explore the whole park and Wild Adventures’ newest three-acre sized attraction, Oasis Outpost.

To see if you qualify for free admission click here.

For more information on this event and other events at the theme park, click here.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.