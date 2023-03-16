Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Warming and wetter before weekend cold snap

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Beautiful sunshine with pleasantly cool 60s Wednesday afternoon. Tonight, winter’s chill continues with a Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory in effect through Thursday morning. Lows drop near and slightly below freezing once again. It’ll be the last morning before milder air returns. You should protect sensitive plants and vegetation and cover outdoor exposed pipes.

This stretch of dry days holds through Thursday. Sunny and milder as highs top low 70s. We’ll warm into the upper 70s as rain becomes likely on Friday. Showers and thunderstorms move in late afternoon into early evening. There’s a Marginal Risk for strong to severe with threats of damaging wind gusty and possibly an isolated tornado or two. Rain lingers into Saturday morning gradually ending by midday while clouds slowly clear through the afternoon.

For the weekend another cold snap drops highs into the 50s and 60s while low return to the 30s. Early week remains unseasonably cool with rain returning on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died Wednesday afternoon after a vehicle crashed into a Walmart’s pharmacy side in...
1 killed after car crashes into Thomasville Walmart
One person died Wednesday afternoon after a vehicle crashed into a Walmart’s pharmacy side in...
One person dead after a car crashed into Walmart in Thomasville
The Georgia Department of Transportation plans to place a roundabout on Westover Boulevard near...
Expansion project construction on Westover Boulevard underway. Here’s what that means for Albany drivers.
Photo of a damaged car after a car crash on Highway 82 that has left multiple injuries.
Crash on Highway 82 near Dawson leaves multiple injuries
Wild Adventures cut the ribbon on another addition to their park, Oasis Outpost.
Wild Adventures cuts the ribbon on its newest addition to the theme park

Latest News

Briefly warming as rain returns
First Alert Weather 5pm Wednesday March 15
First Alert Meteorologist
First Alert Weather
First Alert Meteorologist
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Freezing and frosty for a mid-March chill