Warming and wetter before weekend cold snap

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Beautiful sunshine with pleasantly cool 60s Wednesday afternoon. Tonight, winter’s chill continues with a Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory in effect through Thursday morning. Lows drop near and slightly below freezing once again. It’ll be the last morning before milder air returns. You should protect sensitive plants and vegetation and cover outdoor exposed pipes.

This stretch of dry days holds through Thursday. Sunny and milder as highs top low 70s. We’ll warm into the upper 70s as rain becomes likely on Friday. Showers and thunderstorms move in late afternoon into early evening. There’s a Marginal Risk for strong to severe with threats of damaging wind gusty and possibly an isolated tornado or two. Rain lingers into Saturday morning gradually ending by midday while clouds slowly clear through the afternoon.

For the weekend another cold snap drops highs into the 50s and 60s while low return to the 30s. Early week remains unseasonably cool with rain returning on Tuesday.

