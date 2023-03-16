Valdosta PD K9s to get body armor donation

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department’s K9 officers Axil, Iva, Odin and Maverick will be getting bullet and stab protective armor, all thanks to a nonprofit organization.

The nonprofit is Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., which was established in 2009.

The nonprofit’s mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests to dogs of law enforcement throughout the United States.

Vested Interest in K9 Inc. will gift the four K9s with a vest embroidered with the quote, “This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc,” which will take eight to ten weeks to arrive.

Each vest is customized for each K9, fitted and NIJ certified.

The organization has gifted 4,970 vests to K9s in all 50 states, accumulating $6.9 million from private and corporate contributions.

Law enforcement has actively employed and certified dogs as young as 20 months old through the program within the United States.

There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc approves tax-deductible in all amounts however a single donation of $985 can afford one K9 a vest.

Each vest is valued at $1,800 and weighs about 4-5 pounds.

Each vest has a five-year warranty.

“We are grateful for Vested Interest K9s, Inc., for their donation to our department. Our K9s are important officers within our department and this added protection for them will aid in keeping them safe while they perform their law enforcement duties,” Leslie Manahan, Valdosta police chief, said.

For more information, call (508)-824-6978.

