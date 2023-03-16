Tifton welcomes first Jamaican restaurant

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tifton is welcoming a new restaurant to town.

Spice of Life Jamaican Restaurant and Bar is the first Jamaican restaurant in Tifton.

They are offering a variety of original Jamaican food and drinks.

Spice of Life Jamaican Restaurant and Bar is located at 339 Commerce Way.

The hours of operation are Monday-Wednesday from 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m., Thursday-Saturday from 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

