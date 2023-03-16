Ask the Expert
Tifton welcomes first Jamaican restaurant

Spice of Life Jamaican Restaurant and Bar is the first Jamaican restaurant in Tifton.
By Felicity Felder
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tifton is welcoming a new restaurant to town.

Spice of Life Jamaican Restaurant and Bar is the first Jamaican restaurant in Tifton.

They are offering a variety of original Jamaican food and drinks.

Spice of Life Jamaican Restaurant and Bar is located at 339 Commerce Way.

The hours of operation are Monday-Wednesday from 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m., Thursday-Saturday from 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

