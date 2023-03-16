Ask the Expert
‘Suspicious fire’ under investigation in Grady Co.

The Georgia Arson Control is offering a reward of $10,000 for information that leads to an...
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Officials are trying to get information about a suspicious fire in Grady County that took place on March 1 on Union Hill Road.

If the public has any information referring to the fire, you’re asked to call the Cairo Fire Department at (229) 377-3293- opt 3. If you have any information regarding the person at fault, you’re asked to call the Georgia Arson Control tollfree number at 1 (800)-282-5804.

