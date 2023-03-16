Officers of Valdosta - Lowndes County are presented Peace Awards by the Exchange Club

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - First responders have witnessed many challenges every day involving children, teenagers, and adults.

The way officers respond when challenged leaves a warmth in the hearts of the community.

Officer Devonta Battle from Valdosta Police Department and Detective, Michelle Keene from Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, both received Peace Awards today for their terrific work with children.

Officer Devonta Battle, School Resource Officer for VPD, said, “One of the most recent things that I did was start a scholarship at the high school. I was able to get about nine other people to also join me to give out nine scholarships at the high school. If not nothing at all I believe that they will always have a positive memory of a law enforcement officer.”

Officer Devonta Battle was the Peace Officer of the Year recipient from Valdosta Police Department. (Source: WALB)

The Exchange Club of Valdosta leaders said these awards were given to these officers because of the work they’ve completed on top of their regular line of duty work.

Detective Michelle Keene, Criminal Investigator for Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, said, “I’m honored to receive this award, and the Exchange Club recognizes the hard work that we as law enforcement officers put in to help the community. Being able to be a good and positive role model and letting them know that they can grow up and be anything that they want to be.”

Detective Michelle Keene is the Peace Officer of the Year from the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office. (Source: WALB)

The main focus of The Exchange of Valdosta was to bring awareness to child abuse.

Peyton Lowe, Secretary of the Exchange Club of Valdosta, said, “They’re taking these kid’s cases home with them, and that’s something that really resonates in the community because you’re raising awareness for child abuse. You’re also taking each individual child abuse case and making a difference in that kid’s life. Thank you for making a continued impact with children in our community.”

The Exchange Club of Valdosta said it’s important to have first responders who go the extra mile for children in their community.

Officer Battle said, “Well, I think as law enforcement officers we all have the need and the drive to want to help those in the community. However with me being in the school— in a school that I actually graduated from; I feel that it’s greater importance for me to give back to a school in a city that I believe has given so much to me.”

This award is sponsored by The Exchange Club of Valdosta however The Haven and the Children’s Advocacy Center chose the officers for the work they’ve seen them participate in.

Lowe said, “We chose two officers; one from the county and one from the city, that has worked with children and made an impact on children’s lives. It’s important for law enforcement to have good relationships within those members of the community to eliminate child abuse and DFACS cases and everything like that.”

Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office leaders said Detective Michelle Keene deserved the award.

