Georgia taxpayers expected to receive tax refund checks before July

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Governor Brian Kemp recently signed a state income tax refund bill for Georgia taxpayers. That means money should be on the way to some Georgians in the coming months.

Single and married individuals who filed separately could receive a maximum refund of $250, head of household filers could receive a maximum of $375 and married joint filers could receive $500. Governor Kemp says this refund is to help households across the state.

“While some in Washington D.C. are calling for tax raises, we’re sending money back to you. We can’t fix everything that Washington has broken, but what we will do and what we can do is help lessen the burden on Georgia families and businesses,” Kemp said.

The state of Georgia is in pretty good shape economically. This refund is possible because of the billion-dollar surplus that the Georgia budget currently has. According to the state accounting office, Georgia has more than $6 million in the state’s budget to spend. Some people say this comes at a perfect time.

Funds are expected to be issued before July 1st, so those funds should hit your bank accounts in the next 6 to 8 weeks.

