Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Air Force veteran wins $1M on lottery scratch off

An Air Force veteran won $1M off a lottery ticket purchased at Publix.
An Air Force veteran won $1M off a lottery ticket purchased at Publix.(Florida Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - A U.S. Air Force veteran hit a million-dollar prize while recently playing a lottery scratch-off game in Florida.

According to the Florida Lottery, 67-year-old Kerim Akel, a retired electrical engineer for the Air Force, won a $1 million prize in the lottery’s 500X The Cash scratch-off game.

Akel claimed his prize money at lottery headquarters in Tallahassee and chose to receive the winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

The 67-year-old shared with lottery officials that he purchased his winning ticket at a Publix supermarket located on Navarre Parkway in the Navarre area.

Officials said the store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

Tickets for the 500X The Cash scratch-off game are available for $50 and offer a top prize of $25 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are 4.5-1, according to the lottery.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspected driver of the vehicle, Khalil Amarion Pugh, was charged with first degree...
1 killed, 1 charged after car crashes into Thomasville Walmart
Wild Adventures cut the ribbon on another addition to their park, Oasis Outpost.
Wild Adventures cuts the ribbon on its newest addition to the theme park
The Georgia Department of Transportation plans to place a roundabout on Westover Boulevard near...
Expansion project construction on Westover Boulevard underway. Here’s what that means for Albany drivers.
Khalil hit multiple people while speeding through a Walmart parking lot, crashing into the...
UPDATE: Driver charged with vehicular homicide in Thomasville Walmart crash
Photo of a damaged car after a car crash on Highway 82 that has left multiple injuries.
Crash on Highway 82 near Dawson leaves multiple injuries

Latest News

FILE: A BNSF train is seen in this photo from Nov. 28, 2007. BNSF Railway says the train that...
BNSF trains derail in Washington, Arizona; no injuries
Two boys get adorably ecstatic as their family catches a Great White Shark while on a fishing...
VIDEO: Family vacationing in Florida catches great white shark
FILE - A U.S. MQ-9 drone is on display during an air show at Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan,...
Pentagon video shows Russian jet dumping fuel on US drone
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs a bill to give state income refunds of more than $1.1 billion on...
Georgia taxpayers expected to receive tax refund checks before July
Two boys get adorably ecstatic as their family catches a Great White Shark while on a fishing...
Family visiting Florida reels in great white shark