Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Police: Man shoots roommate over $10; body found in trash can

Perry Hughes, 38, has been arrested for the killing of his roommate after the two reportedly...
Perry Hughes, 38, has been arrested for the killing of his roommate after the two reportedly got into an argument.(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Authorities in Tennessee say a man was shot and killed in an argument over $10.

According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call in a neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Arriving officers said they were approached by two men who told them that their roommate had been shot by another resident of the home.

Authorities said they found the suspected shooter, later identified as 38-year-old Perry Hughes, inside the house and took him into custody after a short standoff.

In Hughes’ bedroom, officers found the body of the victim inside a trash can, according to an arrest report. Paramedics were called and pronounced the man dead.

Investigators executed a search warrant of the property and said they located casings inside the kitchen, blood on the hallway walls and baseboards, along with blood in a swirl pattern on the bathroom floor.

Authorities said they found three handguns in Hughes’ bedroom, two of which were stolen, plus a mop with what appeared to have blood on it and a bucket of bloody water inside an adjacent room.

Police said witnesses told them that the group was celebrating another person’s birthday while playing dominoes and drinking at the house.

The men told investigators that Hughes and the victim later became intoxicated and began to argue over $10 before the argument turned physical.

The witnesses said both men pointed weapons at each other and stopped fighting until the man moved to hit Hughes who then started shooting.

Both witnesses identified Hughes as the person who shot and killed their roommate, police said.

According to Memphis authorities, Hughes is facing charges that include second-degree murder. He is also a convicted felon out of Mississippi for an assault.

Police did not immediately identify the man killed.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died Wednesday afternoon after a vehicle crashed into a Walmart’s pharmacy side in...
One person dead after a car crashed into Walmart in Thomasville
One person died Wednesday afternoon after a vehicle crashed into a Walmart’s pharmacy side in...
1 killed after car crashes into Thomasville Walmart
The Georgia Department of Transportation plans to place a roundabout on Westover Boulevard near...
Expansion project construction on Westover Boulevard underway. Here’s what that means for Albany drivers.
Wild Adventures cut the ribbon on another addition to their park, Oasis Outpost.
Wild Adventures cuts the ribbon on its newest addition to the theme park
Chasmon Deon Smith, left, and Jeremy Rashad Fletcher, right, were charged with multiple counts...
2 men arrested for drug charges in Americus

Latest News

Photo of federal fraud suspect Jalen Hill
Americus man captured, alleged to have committed over 100 financial crimes
A federal judge is weighing a lawsuit from Christian conservatives aimed at overturning the...
Long-used abortion pill in US under threat in Texas lawsuit
Alicia Byrden-Gurley (His & Hers Boutique) and Andrea Copeland (The Carousel) own businesses...
Women of Cairo expand business downtown
Several people were injured after a large part of a tree fell on visitors at the San Antonio...
Tree branch falls on benches at San Antonio Zoo; 7 hurt
Seven people were injured by a falling tree branch at the San Antonio Zoo.
Zoo guests injured by falling tree