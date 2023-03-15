Filed your taxes in 2021 and 2022 in Ga? You’ll get a special tax refund from the state soon.

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, Gov. Brian Kemp signed HB 162 into law.

This law provides a special state income tax refund for Georgians who filed returns in both the 2021 and 2022 tax years.

On March 10, Kemp signed the AFY 2023 budget for the special refund.

This is the second state income tax refund in many years, and Kemp’s office said it was supported by conservative budgeting and the General Assembly.

“While some in Washington D.C. are calling for tax increase, we’re sending money back to hardworking Georgians,” Kemp said.

The Department of Revenue (DOR) will issue special income tax refunds in 6-8 weeks.

Taxpayers are required to file their 2021 and 2022 taxes before receiving a refund.

Single tax filers and married couples who file separate returns will receive a maximum amount of $250, head of household filers will receive a maximum of $375 and married couples who file joint returns will receive $500.

This will be based on an individual’s or couple’s tax liability.

The DOR will issue the special tax refunds by July 1. However, taxpayers must file their returns before or on April 18.

A FAQ page for more information will be available soon on the DOR website.

Georgia taxpayers can check the status of the special tax refund, also on the DOR website, in 6-8 weeks.

Last year`s FAQ page can be found here.

