Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Filed your taxes in 2021 and 2022 in Ga? You’ll get a special tax refund from the state soon.

Gov. Brian Kemp signed HB 162 into law Tuesday, providing for a special state income tax refund...
Gov. Brian Kemp signed HB 162 into law Tuesday, providing for a special state income tax refund for Georgians who filed returns in both the 2021 and 2022 taxable years.(Office of Governor Brian P. Kemp)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, Gov. Brian Kemp signed HB 162 into law.

This law provides a special state income tax refund for Georgians who filed returns in both the 2021 and 2022 tax years.

On March 10, Kemp signed the AFY 2023 budget for the special refund.

This is the second state income tax refund in many years, and Kemp’s office said it was supported by conservative budgeting and the General Assembly.

“While some in Washington D.C. are calling for tax increase, we’re sending money back to hardworking Georgians,” Kemp said.

The Department of Revenue (DOR) will issue special income tax refunds in 6-8 weeks.

Taxpayers are required to file their 2021 and 2022 taxes before receiving a refund.

Single tax filers and married couples who file separate returns will receive a maximum amount of $250, head of household filers will receive a maximum of $375 and married couples who file joint returns will receive $500.

This will be based on an individual’s or couple’s tax liability.

The DOR will issue the special tax refunds by July 1. However, taxpayers must file their returns before or on April 18.

A FAQ page for more information will be available soon on the DOR website.

Georgia taxpayers can check the status of the special tax refund, also on the DOR website, in 6-8 weeks.

Last year`s FAQ page can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chasmon Deon Smith, left, and Jeremy Rashad Fletcher, right, were charged with multiple counts...
2 men arrested for drug charges in Americus
Antonio Jamar Brown is wanted on multiple warrants, including assault and stalking.
Cordele man wanted following Monday morning officer-involved shooting incident
Police say 7-year-old Demetrius Dunlap got a hold of a gun and accidentally shot himself in the...
Boy, 7, dies after accidentally shooting himself, police say
Neighbors in the Pine Glen and Mitchell Acres subdivisions said they just want to keep their...
Albany neighborhoods to soon get speed bumps to reduce speeding issues
Biden last visited the Carters in 2021.
Plains tourist react to plans of President Biden giving Jimmy Carter’s eulogy

Latest News

GENERIC — Thomasville Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Car crashes into Walmart in Thomasville
The Georgia Department of Transportation plans to place a roundabout on Westover Boulevard near...
Expansion project construction on Westover Boulevard underway. Here’s what that means for Albany drivers.
Christian Film Festival: A decade of educating movie-enthusiasts
Christian Film Festival: A decade of educating movie-enthusiasts
Wild Adventures cut the ribbon on another addition to their park, Oasis Outpost.
Wild Adventures cuts the ribbon on its newest addition to the theme park