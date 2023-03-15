Expansion project construction on Westover Boulevard underway. Here’s what that means for Albany drivers.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is working on an expansion project on Westover Boulevard.

What is the project?

A $21 million contract was awarded to extend Westover Boulevard, one of Albany’s most driven roads. The extension will connect Westover to Ledo Road.

The project will also construct the Good Life City’s first roundabout, which will be near the Albany Mall. There will also be two new bridges on U.S. 82/State Route 520/Liberty Expressway.

Experts say that the roundabout will help traffic, as well as promote safety in the area of the Albany Mall where there is a high flow of traffic.

How do you navigate a roundabout?

When approaching the roundabout, slow down and observe speed limits.

You will need to stop for pedestrians in the crosswalk, which is the law.

When entering a roundabout, yield to traffic already in the circle. Look left and then enter the roundabout when it is safe.

Drive counterclockwise and follow all signs.

When inside the roundabout, do not stop as you have the right of way.

