Expansion project construction on Westover Boulevard underway. Here’s what that means for Albany drivers.

The Georgia Department of Transportation plans to place a roundabout on Westover Boulevard near...
The Georgia Department of Transportation plans to place a roundabout on Westover Boulevard near the Albany Mall.(Source: Georgia Department of Transportation)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is working on an expansion project on Westover Boulevard.

What is the project?

A $21 million contract was awarded to extend Westover Boulevard, one of Albany’s most driven roads. The extension will connect Westover to Ledo Road.

The project will also construct the Good Life City’s first roundabout, which will be near the Albany Mall. There will also be two new bridges on U.S. 82/State Route 520/Liberty Expressway.

Experts say that the roundabout will help traffic, as well as promote safety in the area of the Albany Mall where there is a high flow of traffic.

How do you navigate a roundabout?
  • When approaching the roundabout, slow down and observe speed limits.
  • You will need to stop for pedestrians in the crosswalk, which is the law.
  • When entering a roundabout, yield to traffic already in the circle. Look left and then enter the roundabout when it is safe.
  • Drive counterclockwise and follow all signs.
  • When inside the roundabout, do not stop as you have the right of way.

🚘 RELATED: Want to learn more about roundabouts? The Georgia Department of Transportation has you covered. 🚘

WALB News 10′s Lenah Allen will have more on the expansion project on WALB News 10 at 5 and 6, as well as on WALB News Now at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Movies

Christian Film Festival: A decade of educating movie-enthusiasts

Updated: 13 hours ago
Christian Film Festival: A decade of educating movie-enthusiasts

Local

Wild Adventures cuts the ribbon on its newest addition to the theme park

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Petrie
Wild Adventures and leaders in this community say the economic impact these future projects will bring — is a total game changer for this region.

State

Ga. school active shooter training bill passes, Kemp expected to sign into law

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Alicia Lewis
The active shooter training would require schools to conduct an intruder alert drill every year before October.

Entertainment

10th annual Christian Film Festival aims to shape next generation of moviemakers

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Fallon Howard
The festival has several workshops that you can attend whether you are a writer, editor, actor or just someone who appreciates film.

Latest News

News

Albany neighborhoods to soon get speed bumps to reduce speeding issues

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Taite
Neighborhoods in Albany want to keep their communities safe from excessive speeding.

Movies

10th annual Christian Film Festival aims to shape next generation of moviemakers

Updated: 18 hours ago
10th annual Christian Film Festival aims to shape next generation of moviemakers

Crime

Douglas pair among 11 indicted on federal drug, firearm charges

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WALB News Team
The other suspects that were indicted are from Savannah, Brunswick and other parts of Georgia.

Jimmy Carter Coverage

Plains tourist react to plans of President Biden giving Jimmy Carter’s eulogy

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Lenah Allen
Tourists are still flowing into Plains, especially after President Joe Biden announced that Jimmy Carter requested him to give his eulogy.

Jimmy Carter

‘To serve on a boat named after President Jimmy Carter is a reward in itself’: U.S.S. Jimmy Carter crew honors the longest-living president

Updated: 18 hours ago
At a very young age, Carter expressed a desire to serve in the United States Navy.

News

Ga. school active shooter training bill passes, Kemp expected to sign into law

Updated: 19 hours ago
The active shooter training would require schools to conduct an intruder alert drill.