Crash on Highway 82 near Dawson leaves multiple injuries
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - A multi-vehicle car crash has injured multiple people and left both lanes of Highway 82 blocked, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
Both northbound lanes on U.S. 82 at Hickory Grove Road are blocked.
Until they clear the crash, sheriff’s office officials ask that drivers heading north on U.S. 82 turn right at Fussell Road, then left on Palmyra, and then back over to 82 at Oakland Parkway.
