Crash on Highway 82 near Dawson leaves multiple injuries

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - A multi-vehicle car crash has injured multiple people and left both lanes of Highway 82 blocked, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Both northbound lanes on U.S. 82 at Hickory Grove Road are blocked.

Until they clear the crash, sheriff’s office officials ask that drivers heading north on U.S. 82 turn right at Fussell Road, then left on Palmyra, and then back over to 82 at Oakland Parkway.

Photo of a damaged car after a car crash on Highway 82 that has left multiple injuries. (Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)

