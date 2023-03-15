Ask the Expert
Colquitt Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding stolen ATVs

Colquitt County
Colquitt County(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Two red in color side by side Polaris Rangers have been reported stolen and the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding them.

It has been reported they were both stolen from Boggy Pond Plantation between March 13-14.

If the public has any additional information, they’re asked to call the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (229) 616-7460.

