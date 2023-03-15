Colquitt Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding stolen ATVs

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Two red in color side by side Polaris Rangers have been reported stolen and the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding them.

It has been reported they were both stolen from Boggy Pond Plantation between March 13-14.

If the public has any additional information, they’re asked to call the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (229) 616-7460.

