Bishop secures funding for Miller, Baker Co. to enhance safety equipment

On Wednesday, Congressman Sanford Bishop presented a ceremonial check of $161,167 in federal funding.
On Wednesday, Congressman Sanford Bishop presented a ceremonial check of $161,167 in federal funding.(SOURCE: United State Congress)
By Felicity Felder and WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - On Wednesday, Congressman Sanford Bishop presented a ceremonial check of $161,167 in federal funding.

Bishop obtained this as part of the Fiscal Year 2023 funding bill.

The bill will be used to rejuvenate outdated 911 consoles at the Miller-Baker Emergency Communications Center.

“We would like to thank Congressman Bishop for his assistance in being able to upgrade our communications equipment,” Allen Worsley, Miller County Board of Commissioners chairman, said. “This upgrade will solve a lot of issues that we deal with using an outdated system. It will allow us to communicate more effectively locally as well as with the surrounding cities. Interoperable emergency communication is vital to initial response, public health, community safety, and economic stability.”

The evolvement of equipment will create effective communication for all involved.

“These consoles will help Baker County and Newton police, fire and ambulance — as well as our counterparts in Miller County — quickly coordinate and securely communicate with one another so that we can better fight crime and keep our community safe,” Dana Meade, Baker County sheriff, said.

Bishop serves as a senior member of the U.S. House of Representatives and leader of the House Appropriations Committee, which oversees federal discretionary spending.

According to his officer, Bishop has secured over $25 million in direct funding for several important projects in Middle and Southwest Georgia.

Southwest Georgia Regional Commission will supervise and help Miller and Baker counties — along with Calhoun, Colquitt, Decatur, Early, Grady, Mitchell, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, and Worth counties — acquire the purchase of P25 radio system equipment for emergency services.

The new 911 consoles will be purchased by Miller-Baker Emergency Communications Center with the funding.

Both counties and surrounding cities have partnered to enhance emergency service coordination together, according to Bishop’s office.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

