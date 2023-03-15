ASU offering new master of athletic training degree program

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new master of science in athletic training program is coming to Albany State University.

This will be a first for Southwest Georgia and a way to keep students learning in the Good Life City.

Statistics show that only three other schools have this program in the state. Those who choose to pursue this degree will be able to use their transferable skills from their undergrad degree.

According to the Commission of Accreditation of Athletic Training, this profession, which originally was only an undergrad entry-level job, now requires a master’s degree.

“Currently, we have a health and human performance degree which is a bachelor’s degree here on campus. We have approximately 608 students that are enrolled in that program currently, and they’re always looking for additional graduate opportunities and this will provide a wonderful pipeline for students going into a master’s degree of athletic training,” said Sara Godwin Brinson, dean of Darton College of Health Professions.

One misconception is that athletic trainers are just on the sidelines at games. However, their role in this industry goes beyond what you can see.

“We currently have a person that we’ve been talking to that helps train the NASA athletes and athletic trainings. So, the career field is wide open, and with this change to a master’s degree that is what students are going to have to have now in order to be licensed to be an athletic trainer,” said Brinson.

Albany State University is currently not accredited, but once they see the interest grow, they will make history as the only HBCU to receive accreditation in Southwest Georgia.

If they have students interested in the program, classes will begin to start this May. The goal of this program is to help advance the sports medicine industry.

For more information, click here or email MATProgram@asurams.edu.

