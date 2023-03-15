Americus man captured, alleged to have committed over 100 financial crimes

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - An Americus man has been captured after being on the run from authorities on over 100 charges, including federal bank fraud.

Jalen Hill aka “Roscoe Hill,” 24, was arrested on Wednesday on charges of 68 counts of bank fraud, one count of fraud in connection with identification documents, 42 counts of aggravated identity theft and one count of conspiracy to possess stolen mail.

The investigation into Hill started in 2021, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

He has been turned over to the U.S. Marshals.

