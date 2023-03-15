Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Americus man captured, alleged to have committed over 100 financial crimes

Photo of federal fraud suspect Jalen Hill
Photo of federal fraud suspect Jalen Hill(Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - An Americus man has been captured after being on the run from authorities on over 100 charges, including federal bank fraud.

Jalen Hill aka “Roscoe Hill,” 24, was arrested on Wednesday on charges of 68 counts of bank fraud, one count of fraud in connection with identification documents, 42 counts of aggravated identity theft and one count of conspiracy to possess stolen mail.

The investigation into Hill started in 2021, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

He has been turned over to the U.S. Marshals.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died Wednesday afternoon after a vehicle crashed into a Walmart’s pharmacy side in...
One person dead after a car crashed into Walmart in Thomasville
One person died Wednesday afternoon after a vehicle crashed into a Walmart’s pharmacy side in...
1 killed after car crashes into Thomasville Walmart
The Georgia Department of Transportation plans to place a roundabout on Westover Boulevard near...
Expansion project construction on Westover Boulevard underway. Here’s what that means for Albany drivers.
Wild Adventures cut the ribbon on another addition to their park, Oasis Outpost.
Wild Adventures cuts the ribbon on its newest addition to the theme park
Chasmon Deon Smith, left, and Jeremy Rashad Fletcher, right, were charged with multiple counts...
2 men arrested for drug charges in Americus

Latest News

Alicia Byrden-Gurley (His & Hers Boutique) and Andrea Copeland (The Carousel) own businesses...
Women of Cairo expand business downtown
Some residents in the community and leaders from South Georgia Medical Center say their new...
South Ga. Medical Center’s new emergency department sees success in first months
The Georgia Department of Transportation plans to place a roundabout on Westover Boulevard near...
Expansion project construction on Westover Boulevard underway. Here’s what that means for Albany drivers.
One person died Wednesday afternoon after a vehicle crashed into a Walmart’s pharmacy side in...
1 killed after car crashes into Thomasville Walmart