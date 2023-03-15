1 killed after car crashes into Thomasville Walmart

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed after a car crashed into a Thomasville Walmart on Wednesday, the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) told our sister station WCTV in Tallahassee.

GSP told WCTV that the driver has been arrested.

The Thomasville Police Department (TPD) is on the scene investigating.

A TPD spokesperson told WCTV that “several people were injured.”

This is a developing story and we will update it as more information becomes available.

