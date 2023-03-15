Ask the Expert
1 killed after car crashes into Thomasville Walmart

One person died Wednesday afternoon after a vehicle crashed into a Walmart’s pharmacy side in...
One person died Wednesday afternoon after a vehicle crashed into a Walmart’s pharmacy side in Thomasville.(Wctv)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed after a car crashed into a Thomasville Walmart on Wednesday, the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) told our sister station WCTV in Tallahassee.

GSP told WCTV that the driver has been arrested.

The Thomasville Police Department (TPD) is on the scene investigating.

A TPD spokesperson told WCTV that “several people were injured.”

WALB News 10 has a reporter headed to the scene to learn more. This is a developing story and we will update it as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

