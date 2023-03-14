Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Tyson to close poultry facilities in Virginia, Arkansas

FILE - A Tyson Foods, Inc., truck is parked at a food warehouse on Oct. 28, 2009, in Little...
FILE - A Tyson Foods, Inc., truck is parked at a food warehouse on Oct. 28, 2009, in Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)(Danny Johnston | AP)
By The Associated Press and DEE-ANN DURBIN AP Business Writer
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Tyson Foods is closing two facilities that employ more than 1,600 people in an effort to streamline its U.S. poultry business.

The company said Tuesday it plans to close its processing, broiler and hatching operations in Glen Allen, Virginia, and a plant in Van Buren, Arkansas. Both closures are scheduled for May 12.

Tyson said the closures will help it better use all available capacity at remaining plants.

The Springdale, Arkansas-based company said it will work with its 692 employees in Glen Allen and its 969 employees in Van Buren to apply for open positions at other plants.

Tyson has made other efforts to consolidate its operations in recent months. Last October, the company announced it would relocate 1,000 corporate staff from offices in Illinois and South Dakota to Arkansas.

Tyson said operating inefficiencies were partly to blame for its lower-than-expected profit in its fiscal first quarter, which ended Dec. 31. The company said its operating income dropped 68% to $467 million in the period.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antonio Jamar Brown is wanted on multiple warrants, including assault and stalking.
Cordele man wanted following Monday morning officer-involved shooting incident
Chasmon Deon Smith, left, and Jeremy Rashad Fletcher, right, were charged with multiple counts...
2 men arrested for drug charges in Americus
House Bill 19 would raise teacher pay up to $2,000. The average pay for Georgia teachers can...
Georgia House bill could give teachers pay increase
Abrams Jonathan Brown is wanted in connection to a shooting incident at an East Albany...
APD looking for store shooting incident suspect
Smith State Prison, Ga.
Gang runs Ga. prison, orders killings outside it, indictment says

Latest News

FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz...
No Harvey Weinstein retrial on rape, sex assault charges
Officials in South Walton say they're dealing with thousands of Portuguese man o' war on the...
Officials warn spring breakers about Portuguese man o’ war infestation
The March Madness logo is shown on the court during a break in a first-round NCAA college...
March Madness betting guide: Not just about brackets
FILE - Meta's logo can be seen on a sign at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif.,...
Facebook parent Meta slashes another 10,000 jobs
Michael Regan, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, announces the Biden...
EPA to limit toxic ‘forever chemicals’ in drinking water