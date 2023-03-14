Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Thomas County Commissioners move forward with plans for a new animal shelter

A new animal shelter is on its way to Thomas County, just two months after a decades long...
A new animal shelter is on its way to Thomas County, just two months after a decades long contract between the county and the local humane society ended January 1.(WCTV)
By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A new animal shelter is on its way to Thomas County just two months after a decades-long contract between the county and the local humane society ended January 1.

WCTV first covered the story back in December, when the Humane Society came forward with concerns about the future of animals services. Officials from both the County Commission and the Humane Society shared that they could not come to an agreement on a future contract, despite the current contract coming to an end.

The termination forced the Humane Society to scale back on services and left the county with the task of providing animal control.

For the past two months, those responsibilities have been passed on to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office, under the control of Captain Chuck McDonald.

Since the contract dissolved, McDonald says the sheriff’s office is averaging 15-20 animal-related phone calls a day. However, to help combat the additional duties, two field services employees have been hired.

TCSO also held a free microchipping event to help make the process of “reuniting” lost animals with their rightful owners easier.

“Our goal is to reunite, not to have to take to the shelter, once we get it up and running,” said McDonald. “The only way we can really do that is number one, if someone is advertising on social media that they’ve lost a pet, but more importantly, if it’s chipped.”

Officials say at least 300 people showed up March 4 for the microchipping event, and about 209 animals, cats and dogs were actually chipped.

New equipment was donated to help scan for chips in lost animals. Temperature guns were also provided to the sheriff’s office to be able to check the condition of a car when animals are left in them. But the biggest development is the proposal of a new shelter being built and run by the County Commissioners.

“The county is in the process of moving forward with building a shelter. It will be under the county’s governing,” said McDonald.

However, field services will still be run by the sheriff’s office.

The proposed location of the new shelter is off Joiner Road. Currently there is an old barn on the property, but WCTV was told that it could be torn down in the coming days.

When WCTV last spoke with County Manager Michael Stephenson, he shared that a new shelter could be built within six months to a year.

Another free microchipping event will be held March 18 at the Thomasville Health Department, 484 Smith Avenue. Officials say all you need is a valid license or a piece of mail to prove you’re a Thomas County resident. The event will be from 10am-2pm.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antonio Jamar Brown is wanted on multiple warrants, including assault and stalking.
Cordele man wanted following Monday morning officer-involved shooting incident
Chasmon Deon Smith, left, and Jeremy Rashad Fletcher, right, were charged with multiple counts...
2 men arrested for drug charges in Americus
Abrams Jonathan Brown is wanted in connection to a shooting incident at an East Albany...
APD looking for store shooting incident suspect
House Bill 19 would raise teacher pay up to $2,000. The average pay for Georgia teachers can...
Georgia House bill could give teachers pay increase
Cashay Henderson, a 31-year-old transgender woman, was found shot to death in her Milwaukee...
Transgender woman shot to death before apartment fire, police say

Latest News

‘Albany Awakening’ revival aims to stop local drug and human trafficking crimes
‘Albany Awakening’ revival aims to stop local drug and human trafficking crimes
City of Lakeland appoints first Downtown Development Authority (DDA).
Lakeland appoints first downtown development authority to revitalize its downtown
WALB
Albany hosts COVID Seminar discussing the effects on mental health
One southwest Georgia Pastor has created a six-day revival to address some of the concerns in...
‘Albany Awakening’ revival aims to stop local drug and human trafficking crimes