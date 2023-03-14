‘To serve on a boat named after President Jimmy Carter is a reward in itself’: U.S.S. Jimmy Carter crew honors the longest-living president

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Former President Jimmy Carter is well known for his time serving in the United States Navy.

The Navy named a submarine after him to honor his service. The sailors who served aboard the U.S.S. Jimmy Carter said they feel strongly about the man their boat is named for.

At a very young age, Carter expressed a desire to serve in the United States Navy.

In 1942, he was appointed to the Naval Academy. In 1952, Carter was promoted to lieutenant, joining the new nuclear sub program and worked in the development of the first atomic submarines.

In February 2005, the U.S.S. Jimmy Carter was commissioned, the 3rd and final Sea Wolf Class nuclear submarine.

“To serve on a boat named after President Jimmy Carter is a reward in itself. President Carter is a national asset and force for this country,” Jahlen Mathis, Machinist’s Mate Auxiliary second class, said. “His tenacity and willingness are embedded in the very fabric of the U.S.S. Jimmy Carter and it is something I feel every day while serving with the best of the best that not only represent this nation but represent what President Jimmy Carter stood for. After meeting President Jimmy Carter at a change of command ceremony and shaking his hand I knew from that moment on what we fight for and what we protect. I was overcome with gratitude, for the thoughtfulness and care that one man carried on his shoulders.”

“To say I was overwhelmed in his presence would be a huge understatement. It means the absolute world to me that I can even say I served on a boat named after someone so great. Being able to serve my country not only as a submariner, but as a U.S.S. Jimmy Carter Sailor has been an experience I never thought would elevate my life to highs unknown. My return to the Jimmy Carter after my shore duty was a no-brainer, who wouldn’t want to serve on the best boat in the world’s greatest Navy. Working on the U.S.S. Jimmy Carter not once but twice has truly been an unfathomable accomplishment of mine. The crews that I serve with are small pieces of a monumental national treasure that I could not be more proud to serve on. The things that I have accomplished in my life can only be attributed to how the boat has prepared me for all obstacles and situations. I am proud that I served my country on the world’s greatest submarine, the U.S.S. Jimmy Carter.”

Said Executive Officer Lt. Commander Jacob Cates: “This crew, and all former crews of the submarine U.S.S. Jimmy Carter (SSN 23) have maintained a special relationship with President Jimmy Carter and with Mrs. Rosalynn Carter. As our Sailors walk through the ship they are met by images representing the Carters’ service to our Submarine Force, our Navy, and to our country. President Carter has always been an advocate for those in need. By helping to eliminate disease, feed the hungry, teach Sunday school, and prevent war, President Carter has positively impacted countless lives. His commitment to take care of people is something we try to live up to every day. By ensuring every Sailor on board is taken care of we are a better, stronger team ready to answer our Nation’s call together. We are honored by the fact that we are on the U.S.S. Jimmy Carter, and we strive to prepare for and execute our mission in a manner worthy of President Carter’s legacy.”

“When I first reported to the U.S.S. Jimmy Carter in November of 2006, I only knew the legacy of the boat, I did not yet grasp the marvel of who the boat was named after. Having served onboard during my first tour for five-and-a-half-years, and then coming back in August of 2020, I learned more about the boat by learning about President Carter. The boat and its crew embody many of President Carter’s legacies. He is always treating people with respect, always helping those in need, all while enhancing and promoting democracy,” Jeff Davis, chief fire control technician, said.

“Every sailor onboard gives 100% dedication and we leverage every idea to keep it operating, just as President Carter did when he took on a very unique and complicated task early on in his career. Just as he was considered a forward thinker who was ahead of his time, the crew must also be forward-thinking. The crew strives to be better, which in turn leaves a better legacy for the next generation of U.S.S. Jimmy Carter Sailors.”

