Plains tourist react to plans of President Biden giving Jimmy Carter’s eulogy

PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) - Tourists are still flowing into Plains, especially after President Joe Biden announced that Jimmy Carter requested him to give his eulogy.

On Monday, President Joe Biden said at a fundraiser in California that Carter asked him to give his eulogy. He also referenced Carter’s health in 2015 when he beat cancer saying he, “spent time with Jimmy Carter and it’s finally caught up with him, but they found a way to keep him going for a lot longer than they anticipated because they found a breakthrough.”

Biden recently visited Carter back in 2021. It’s unclear where President Biden would give the eulogy. But that’s not stopping people from speculating if he might make an appearance in Plains.

“It’s so hard to think of him being gone, but obviously those men respect each other a lot for President Biden to be asked to give the eulogy,” Chris Langenbrunner, a Plains tourist, said.

While some may have been glad to hear Biden’s announcement, others like Philip Kurkland, owner of the Plains Trading Post, said this might not have been the best time to make the announcement.

“Part of me appreciates that President Biden will be talking, but on the other hand, I’m not totally ready to hear that,” Kurkland said. “But to be truthful, even when the time comes, President Carter will be alive in Plains always.”

Other tourists said President Biden’s remarks were uncalled for and only bring on more uncertainty when it comes to Carter’s health.

One of Carter’s family members told WALB News 10′s Lenah Allen there are no updates on his condition.

