Freezing and frosty for a mid-March chill

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sunny with cool 50s and 60s Tuesday afternoon. Tonight, colder with a Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory from 3am to 9am Wednesday as lows drop to and slightly below freezing. You should protect sensitive plants and vegetation and protect exposed pipes.

Wednesday brings more sunshine and cool highs low-mid 60s. Winter’s chill holds with lows back into the 30s Thursday morning while the afternoon kicks off a warming trend as highs return to seasonal low 70s.

This brief warm-up comes with wetter weather ending the week. As a cold front moves across the region Friday, scattered showers and thunderstorms become likely through the afternoon and evening lingering into Saturday morning.

Behind the front gradual clearing and drier with another cold snap for the weekend. Highs drop into the 50s and 60s while low return to the 30s.

Early week remains cool with highs low 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s. Next round of rain on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

