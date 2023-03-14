Ask the Expert
Douglas pair among 11 indicted on federal drug, firearm charges

The other suspects that were indicted are from Savannah, Brunswick and other parts of Georgia.
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Two people from Coffee County have been indicted along with nine other Georgians on federal drug and firearm charges.

Stacey Vincent, 45, and Felicia Sherrod, 54, both of Douglas, are each charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and possession with Intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Vincent also is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The other suspects that were indicted are from Savannah, Brunswick and other parts of South Georgia.

These cases were tried as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods which is a local, state and federal program that aims to reduce violent crime by finding convicted felons who illegally have guns.

