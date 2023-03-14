APD to host first Crime Scene 101 class for high schoolers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) will be hosting its first Crime Scene 101 class.

The free class will show high school students what it’s like to work on a crime scene. The class will feature hands-on activities like collecting fingerprints and forensic photography.

Students will examine mock crime scenes set up with appropriate evidence. They will use their newly-gained skills to examine, document and assess the scene for key evidence to solve to case.

The class will meet at the APD Community Room. Graphic images may be shown during the class.

Students are encouraged to dress in casual clothing that they are willing to get dirty.

The class is limited to 20 students and is first-come-first-serve. The registration deadline is March 31.

For more information, contact CST Deandra Francis at (229) 302-0835 or dfrancis@albanyga.gov or Cpl. Chanita Salyer at (229) 302-0854 or csalyer@albanyga.gov.

