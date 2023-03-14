Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

APD to host first Crime Scene 101 class for high schoolers

The class will dive into specialized topics like fingerprint classification and bloodstain...
The class will dive into specialized topics like fingerprint classification and bloodstain pattern analysis.(MGN)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) will be hosting its first Crime Scene 101 class.

The free class will show high school students what it’s like to work on a crime scene. The class will feature hands-on activities like collecting fingerprints and forensic photography.

Students will examine mock crime scenes set up with appropriate evidence. They will use their newly-gained skills to examine, document and assess the scene for key evidence to solve to case.

The class will meet at the APD Community Room. Graphic images may be shown during the class.

Students are encouraged to dress in casual clothing that they are willing to get dirty.

The class is limited to 20 students and is first-come-first-serve. The registration deadline is March 31.

For more information, contact CST Deandra Francis at (229) 302-0835 or dfrancis@albanyga.gov or Cpl. Chanita Salyer at (229) 302-0854 or csalyer@albanyga.gov.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antonio Jamar Brown is wanted on multiple warrants, including assault and stalking.
Cordele man wanted following Monday morning officer-involved shooting incident
Chasmon Deon Smith, left, and Jeremy Rashad Fletcher, right, were charged with multiple counts...
2 men arrested for drug charges in Americus
House Bill 19 would raise teacher pay up to $2,000. The average pay for Georgia teachers can...
Georgia House bill could give teachers pay increase
Abrams Jonathan Brown is wanted in connection to a shooting incident at an East Albany...
APD looking for store shooting incident suspect
Smith State Prison, Ga.
Gang runs Ga. prison, orders killings outside it, indictment says

Latest News

A new animal shelter is on its way to Thomas County, just two months after a decades long...
Thomas County Commissioners move forward with plans for a new animal shelter
‘Albany Awakening’ revival aims to stop local drug and human trafficking crimes
‘Albany Awakening’ revival aims to stop local drug and human trafficking crimes
City of Lakeland appoints first Downtown Development Authority (DDA).
Lakeland appoints first downtown development authority to revitalize its downtown
Georgia state Capitol
Georgia’s mid-year budget will include tax rebates similar to 2022