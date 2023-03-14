10th annual Christian Film Festival aims to shape next generation of moviemakers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Christian World View Film Festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary with filmmakers from all over the world.

The festival has several workshops that you can attend whether you are a writer, editor or actor. Officials say the festival has been successful with first-time actors.

One of the organizers of the event has seen a lot of new faces this year and hopes to add more initiatives that will spark people’s interest in film.

“One of the big things that we have worked to do is expand the amount of time available for folks to be to just interact and network. The biggest thing that we see as a benefit to this event is the fellowship that people have. They come back year after year for that,” Johnathan Schutz, event coordination advisor, said.

Justin Sterner starred in a recent film, “Running the Bases,” where he had a chance to work with the Kendrick Brothers and see first-hand the impact his films have on others.

“Media today is the thing that is influencing more people than ever. We see it through social media, we see it through film and television, and I wanted to be a part of this change,” Justin Sterner, actor in “LifeMark” and “Running The Bases,” said.

Micah Hanson got her start as a lead role in a feature film called “Like Arrows.” She explains her perspective from the other side of the screen.

“It’s really awesome to get to give back to other people. Instead of being so focused on myself and my performance. I get to focus on somebody else for the event for the whole week and that’s amazing,” Hanson said.

One core value that can take you anywhere in your career is confidence. A lot of people usually see the finished product, and not what goes on behind the scenes.

“A lot of people feel like we have to perform, we have to get it all squeaky clean, it has to be perfect. That is not the truth. People don’t actually relate to perfect. They relate to knowing that we all fall short, but God will carry us through,” said Amber Sweet Sterner, Actress in Running the Bases and LifeMark.

One visitor came for the first time to get knowledge on how to go from an author to a first-time filmmaker.

“So I love that it’s for everyone because I don’t want to learn the whole technicality of creating a film. I just want to know the essence of it, so I can be educated and informed for when my books become films one day I hope,” Jacqueline Arnold, an author and fist time visitor, said.

The goal of this film festival is to give filmmakers an opportunity to be trained in their craft and grow in their faith. The film festival will go through Friday, March 17th, until 7 pm at Sherwood Baptist Church.

