Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Police: 80-year-old woman thrown into traffic in road rage incident

Police say an elderly woman was thrown into traffic of Old Hickory Boulevard on Sunday.
By Daniel Smithson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – An 80-year-old woman was hospitalized with severe head trauma Sunday after police said a man threw her into traffic during an alleged road rage incident in Tennessee.

WSMV reports 48-year-old Billy Johnson, also known as Billy Jackson, was charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Nashville police responded to the incident’s location around 4:45 p.m. Police said they were told by one of the victims that Johnson was driving aggressively and had rear-ended him before getting out of his vehicle.

The two men were in the middle of an argument when the 80-year-old woman got out of the car to break up the fight. Police said Johnson then picked the woman up and threw her into the opposite lane of traffic.

The woman was taken to the hospital with an internal head bleed and severe head trauma. According to WSMV, she is currently in the intensive care unit.

Nashville Metro police officers tracked down Johnson and arrested him outside of his home. He has since been released on bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abrams Jonathan Brown is wanted in connection to a shooting incident at an East Albany...
APD looking for store shooting incident suspect
All of Southwest Georgia will be under a slight risk of severe storms, which is a two of out...
Tornado watch canceled; showers, thunderstorms still possible through Sunday night
Antonio Jamar Brown is wanted on multiple warrants, including assault and stalking.
Cordele man wanted following Monday morning officer-involved shooting incident
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast - First Alert Weather Day for Sunday, March 12th, 2023
Cuthbert's water tower hasn't been operational for decades, but it's still a city landmark.
Beautification projects are underway in Cuthbert

Latest News

President Biden took the state with the UK, Australian prime ministers.
Biden announces nuclear-powered submarines for Australia
Michael Cohen leaves a lower Manhattan building after meeting with prosecutors, Friday, March...
Cohen testifies before grand jury in Trump hush money probe
A Ukrainian serviceman, Mykhailo, cleans his gun from mud as he comes back from the trenches of...
Russia: 60-day extension of wartime grain deal acceptable
Millenials & Gen Z may be at greater risk of developing colorectal cancer
Rising rates of colorectal cancer for young people underlies lobbying effort
Millenials & Gen Z may be at greater risk of developing colorectal cancer