Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Police: $26,000 in stolen baby formula found in suspects’ car

Baby formula was recovered following two arrests in Cartersville, Georgia, police said.
Baby formula was recovered following two arrests in Cartersville, Georgia, police said.(Cartersville Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Two men caught shoplifting at a grocery store in Georgia had an estimated $26,000 worth of baby formula in their car, according to police.

Police in Cartersville caught the men walking out of a Publix store north of Atlanta with backpacks filled with cans of formula, news outlets reported. Officers searching their car found 662 more cans of formula inside, police Lt. Greg Sparacio said.

“We believe right now that they have hit several locations, Publix, Kroger, Walmart and more in just over a course of a couple of days,” Sparacio said.

The men were jailed in Bartow County on charges of shoplifting, felony theft by receiving, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. They had a 16-year-old girl with them when they were arrested Thursday. It was not immediately known if the men had attorneys representing them.

The February 2021 shutdown of a large baby formula factory and recall of many of its products because of contamination concerns helped trigger a nationwide formula shortage. Supplies have largely rebounded more than a year later.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All of Southwest Georgia will be under a slight risk of severe storms, which is a two of out...
Tornado watch canceled; showers, thunderstorms still possible through Sunday night
Abrams Jonathan Brown is wanted in connection to a shooting incident at an East Albany...
APD looking for store shooting incident suspect
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast - First Alert Weather Day for Sunday, March 12th, 2023
Cuthbert's water tower hasn't been operational for decades, but it's still a city landmark.
Beautification projects are underway in Cuthbert
Eli Griffin has been doing better in recent weeks. He can mouth words and can move his fingers.
‘Fight For Eli’: South Ga. community rallies behind teen after nearly fatal car accident

Latest News

President Joe Biden spoke Monday morning about recent bank failures.
Biden tells US to have confidence in banks after 2 collapse
Michael Cohen leaves a lower Manhattan building after meeting with prosecutors, Friday, March...
Cohen to testify before grand jury in Trump hush money probe
Michael Cohen, a ex-associate of former President Donald Trump, arrived in Manhattan on Monday...
Michael Cohen: Trump 'needs to be held accountable'
Chasmon Deon Smith, left, and Jeremy Rashad Fletcher, right, were charged with multiple counts...
2 men arrested for drug charges in Americus