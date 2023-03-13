Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Man gets life in prison for 2020 murder of 83-year-old Georgia woman

MRS. BARBARA GIBSON
MRS. BARBARA GIBSON(WANF)
By Alexandra Parker and Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for murdering an 83-year-old woman in May 2020.

Andrew James Conard and Amanda Sperry arrived at the home of 83-year-old Barbara Gibson on May 9, 2020, to rob the home. Conard knocked on the door and shot Gibson multiple times when she answered. Conard and Sperry left but returned to steal jewelry, her wallet, and her sewing machine.

An investigation revealed that Gibson was one in a string of victims. Conard and Sperry targeted elderly Carroll County citizens for three days prior to the murder.

Sperry confessed after her arrest in exchange for a lighter sentence. She was sentenced to 60 years and must spend the first 40 in prison.

Conard was convicted of malice murder, felony murder, home invasion, armed robbery, and aggravated assault.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office posted to their Facebook saying Gibson was loved by many people in her community.

“We would normally post a picture of the now CONVICTED MURDERER, Andrew James Conard, but instead we decided to post a picture of precious Mrs. Gibson, a pillar in this community, especially in the Mt. Zion area, and she was beloved by so many! Mrs. Gibson was murdered on Mother’s Day Weekend in May of 2020 and the world became a whole lot dimmer and the fear of knowing someone was capable of murdering an innocent and sweet Godly woman was real. We are proud of the diligent work of the Criminal Investigations Division at the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, it was not just the hard work of Case Agent Nick Miller, but the whole division working around the clock to bring her killers to justice, and TODAY WAS THAT DAY!”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antonio Jamar Brown is wanted on multiple warrants, including assault and stalking.
Cordele man wanted following Monday morning officer-involved shooting incident
Chasmon Deon Smith, left, and Jeremy Rashad Fletcher, right, were charged with multiple counts...
2 men arrested for drug charges in Americus
House Bill 19 would raise teacher pay up to $2,000. The average pay for Georgia teachers can...
Georgia House bill could give teachers pay increase
Abrams Jonathan Brown is wanted in connection to a shooting incident at an East Albany...
APD looking for store shooting incident suspect
Smith State Prison, Ga.
Gang runs Ga. prison, orders killings outside it, indictment says

Latest News

The class will dive into specialized topics like fingerprint classification and bloodstain...
APD to host first Crime Scene 101 class for high schoolers
A new animal shelter is on its way to Thomas County, just two months after a decades long...
Thomas County Commissioners move forward with plans for a new animal shelter
‘Albany Awakening’ revival aims to stop local drug and human trafficking crimes
‘Albany Awakening’ revival aims to stop local drug and human trafficking crimes
City of Lakeland appoints first Downtown Development Authority (DDA).
Lakeland appoints first downtown development authority to revitalize its downtown
Georgia state Capitol
Georgia’s mid-year budget will include tax rebates similar to 2022