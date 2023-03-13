Georgia House bill could give teachers pay increase

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia teachers could soon be getting another pay raise.

House Bill 19 would raise teacher pay up to $2,000. The average pay for Georgia teachers can range from $30,000-$60,000.

State Superintendent Richard Woods said the proposed increase came by surprise, but he believes it will help with their retention and recruitment challenges.

“One of the things we look at, definitely pay is an issue, especially with the very competitive market that we are in. I think pay rises to the top when you have a low unemployment rate such as we do in Georgia.” Woods said.

In 2022 the National Education Association conducted a survey that found educator burnout was the top reason for teachers considering leaving the profession, low pay and high stress are other factors.

Tift County Schools has 645 educators in total. While pay is certainly important, Assistant Superintendent Kevin Dobard said the school system tries to do other retention incentives.

“One thing we do is we try to recognize our employees and keep them in the forefront and thanking them for their services constantly. That’s extremely important. Teachers are not really asking for a lot of attention, but we try to give it to them because they deserve it,” Dobard said.

Woods told WALB News 10 the state has also been running into challenges with recruiting elementary school teachers — something he said has never been an issue until now.

The budget also addressed increases in funding for some medical facilities as well.

So far, it’s passed the House and will now move to the Senate, where it will likely undergo more changes.

