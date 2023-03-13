Cordele man wanted following Monday morning officer-involved shooting incident

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A Cordele man is wanted on multiple warrants, including assault, in connection to an incident that led up to an officer shooting at him, according to the Cordele Police Department (CPD).

CPD officials said officers were dispatched to the 600 block of E 26th Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on Monday about a disturbance. The caller told officers that Antonio Jamar Brown, 35, was threatening her and following her around town.

Officers escorted the caller to a safe location and attempted to locate the suspect and vehicle, according to CPD.

Officers later located the suspected vehicle in the 600 block of S 3rd Street and attempted to make a traffic stop but the driver drove away.

The suspected vehicle, which police said they have identified Brown as the driver of, is a green Chevrolet Trailblazer with Georgia tag TLV997.

The vehicle was stopped by construction on railroad tracks on S 3rd Street after a brief chase.

Police said after giving Brown commands to exit the vehicle, he made a U-turn and drove at officers. One officer fired multiple rounds at the vehicle, according to CPD officials.

The vehicle drove away and was last seen on 16th Avenue.

No officers were injured during the incident. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was called in to investigate.

Brown has active felony warrants for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of marijuana and cocaine with intent.

Police said Brown is now wanted on multiple additional warrants including stalking, two counts of assault and harassing communications.

Brown is described as 5′9 and weighs 230 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cordele Police Department at (229) 276-2921, the GBI Region 3 Office at (229) 931-2439 or the GBI Tipline at 1 (800) 597-8477.

