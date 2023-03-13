Cold nights, cool days

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - High clouds, sunshine, a light breeze and pleasantly cool upper 60s low 70s covered SGA Monday. Much drier and cooler air is pushing in behind Sunday’s cold front that has pushed into South Florida.

Conditions into mid-week come with the potential for a light freeze. A Freeze Watch has been issued for our northwestern counties where frost and sub-freezing lows are forecast Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Take necessary precautions for any tender plants or vegetation.

With mornings in the 30s, cool 60s are on tap before a brief warm-up. With abundant sunshine the chilly air gradually relaxes late week as highs climb into the 70s and low into the 50s as rain chances return. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are likely Friday afternoon into Saturday morning. Otherwise, drier and cooler through the weekend as highs return to the 60s and lows into the 40s.

