Albany police searching for assault, child cruelty suspect

Eric Keith Brown, Jr. is wanted on multiple charges, including aggravated assault.
Eric Keith Brown, Jr. is wanted on multiple charges, including aggravated assault.(Source: Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for the community’s help finding a man wanted for aggravated assault and other charges.

Eric Keith Brown Jr., 25, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault, first-degree cruelty to a child and possession of a firearm.

Brown was wanted in February in connection to a November 2022 shooting that injured two people, including an infant, according to APD.

He is 5′9″ and weighs 173 pounds.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

