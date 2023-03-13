Ask the Expert
2 men arrested for drug charges in Americus

Chasmon Deon Smith, left, and Jeremy Rashad Fletcher, right, were charged with multiple counts...
Chasmon Deon Smith, left, and Jeremy Rashad Fletcher, right, were charged with multiple counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.(Source: Americus Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Two men were arrested in Americus for possessing multiple controlled substances.

On March 11 at 6 p.m., the Americus Police Department (APD) was assisted by the U.S. Marshal Service and deputies from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office to serve a warrant at a home in the 300 block of Howard Street.

Chasmon Deon Smith, 35, and Jeremy Rashad Fletcher, 31, were arrested on multiple counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, according to officials.

According to officials, officers seized a quantity of marijuana, amphetamines and prescription pills at the home.

Both Smith and Fletcher are being held in the Sumter County Jail.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to call Americus Police Department at (229) 924-3677 or after hours at (229) 937-9011.

