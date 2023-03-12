Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Flex ABY Competition seeks entrepreneurship for youth in Albany

ABY Flex program give students a chance to connect class experiences with workforce responsibilities
By Fallon Howard
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -An ongoing competition right here in the Good Life City is already benefitting both student entrepreneurs and Albany businesses.

Flex ABY gives the youth the opportunity to write out their business plans while also seeking funding to get them started.

Flex ABY is the first youth entrepreneurship program that launched last fall.

Since the launch, Flex ABY has gained 25 students who are showing interest in business ventures.

“To help create prosperity in our community and opportunities for all citizens. Flex ABY offers a unique way for our students to connect what they are learning in the classroom, with what they will be utilizing in the workforce,” Barbara Rivera Holmes, President, and CEO of Albany Area Chamber.

Students have learned everything related to running a business.

“Business partners are serving as mentors. They are serving as business workshop partners providing the class experience on pricing, customer service, on marketing. It’s truly a phenomenal program, and the development we have seen in the students who go through it is truly phenomenal,” said Rivera.

The Flex ABY competition is an entrepreneurship program that partners with the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce, Albany Dougherty Economic Development, and students from the College and Career Academy in Albany will participate.

Flex ABY is the first entrepreneurship competition in Albany where students get a chance to...
Flex ABY is the first entrepreneurship competition in Albany where students get a chance to build their business from the ground up.(Source: WALB)

In February, the top 10 businesses advanced to round two where only three teams will compete in the upcoming last round.

Students were able to apply for seed loans thanks to investors from the business community, keeping the young entrepreneurs on track for success.

“We have students in the program who have developed unique artistic businesses. We have some that are bakers, we have some that are catering businesses, we have a videographer, and we have a sewing-interested business. So it’s really a scope that is fairly broad in terms of what the student’s interests are, and how they are developing a business around it,” said Barbara Rivera Holmes, President and CEO of Albany Area Chamber.

This upcoming Thursday, students will go into the final round where a winner will be chosen.

This competition is only offered for students in Albany but they have hopes to expand moving forward.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast - First Alert Weather Day for Sunday, March 12th, 2023
All of Southwest Georgia will be under a slight risk of severe storms, which is a two of out...
Tornado watch canceled; showers, thunderstorms still possible through Sunday night
Abrams Jonathan Brown is wanted in connection to a shooting incident at an East Albany...
APD looking for store shooting incident suspect
Eli Griffin has been doing better in recent weeks. He can mouth words and can move his fingers.
‘Fight For Eli’: South Ga. community rallies behind teen after nearly fatal car accident
One person has died after a tree fell on a vehicle at Coach Road and Crump Road
16-year-old girl dies during Friday storm in Leon County, says LCSO

Latest News

WALB
Sunday storms disrupt power in Pelham
All of Southwest Georgia will be under a slight risk of severe storms, which is a two of out...
Tornado watch canceled; showers, thunderstorms still possible through Sunday night
Police are getting more reports of scam calls, and want you to know the red flags
Decatur Co. Clerks Office warns of jury duty scam calls
Cuthbert's water tower hasn't been operational for decades, but it's still a city landmark.
Beautification projects are underway in Cuthbert