Flex ABY Competition seeks entrepreneurship for youth in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -An ongoing competition right here in the Good Life City is already benefitting both student entrepreneurs and Albany businesses.

Flex ABY gives the youth the opportunity to write out their business plans while also seeking funding to get them started.

Flex ABY is the first youth entrepreneurship program that launched last fall.

Since the launch, Flex ABY has gained 25 students who are showing interest in business ventures.

“To help create prosperity in our community and opportunities for all citizens. Flex ABY offers a unique way for our students to connect what they are learning in the classroom, with what they will be utilizing in the workforce,” Barbara Rivera Holmes, President, and CEO of Albany Area Chamber.

Students have learned everything related to running a business.

“Business partners are serving as mentors. They are serving as business workshop partners providing the class experience on pricing, customer service, on marketing. It’s truly a phenomenal program, and the development we have seen in the students who go through it is truly phenomenal,” said Rivera.

The Flex ABY competition is an entrepreneurship program that partners with the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce, Albany Dougherty Economic Development, and students from the College and Career Academy in Albany will participate.

In February, the top 10 businesses advanced to round two where only three teams will compete in the upcoming last round.

Students were able to apply for seed loans thanks to investors from the business community, keeping the young entrepreneurs on track for success.

“We have students in the program who have developed unique artistic businesses. We have some that are bakers, we have some that are catering businesses, we have a videographer, and we have a sewing-interested business. So it’s really a scope that is fairly broad in terms of what the student’s interests are, and how they are developing a business around it,” said Barbara Rivera Holmes, President and CEO of Albany Area Chamber.

This upcoming Thursday, students will go into the final round where a winner will be chosen.

This competition is only offered for students in Albany but they have hopes to expand moving forward.

