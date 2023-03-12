Ask the Expert
First Alert Forecast

We are still watching for severe storms this evening in SWGA. Drier and cooler to start the work week.
By Tommie Owens
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For the rest of Sunday, we hold to a few showers and thunderstorms. However, it looks like they will not be as strong as the early afternoon storms. This line of storms will bring in heavy rainfall, a hail threat, and damaging wind potential into the night. Storms should end around 1 AM for our area. This cold front should move in sometime Monday morning which will bring some changes to the weather pattern. Cooler temperatures are expected to start Monday afternoon and continue into the middle of the week. Highs are in the mid-60s and low 70s with fairly chilly lows back in the 30s for a few spots. Sunshine will be scarce to start the day, but we should see some return to us in the afternoon.

Sunshine will be in abundance by Tuesday and Wednesday with cool and dry conditions persisting. However, the sunshine will be joined by southerly winds returning on Thursday to warm things back up. This gradual warming trend will continue later in the week getting into Friday before another cold front is forecast to push to the area sometime Friday night into Saturday. This will be the next system to watch for rainfall and some storms in the area. However, this also means temperatures will fall back down a few degrees for the rest of the weekend ending the warm-up.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

