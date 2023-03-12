Decatur Co. Clerks Office warns of jury duty scam calls

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Decatur County Clerks Office has received reports of residents receiving scam calls from unknown callers disguising themselves as the Deputy Sherrif accusing residents of missing jury duty and issuing a warrant.

There are some things the public should know:

Warrants are not issued for errant jurors.

You will never be offered the opportunity to buy out or into a jury service.

Do not send money or give out personal information.

If you receive a call call the Clerk’s office at (229) 248-3025 or contact Sheriff Wiley Griffin at (229) 248-3044.

