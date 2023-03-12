Ask the Expert
Decatur Co. Clerks Office warns of jury duty scam calls

Police are getting more reports of scam calls, and want you to know the red flags
Police are getting more reports of scam calls, and want you to know the red flags(wvlt)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Decatur County Clerks Office has received reports of residents receiving scam calls from unknown callers disguising themselves as the Deputy Sherrif accusing residents of missing jury duty and issuing a warrant.

There are some things the public should know:

  • Warrants are not issued for errant jurors.
  • You will never be offered the opportunity to buy out or into a jury service.
  • Do not send money or give out personal information.

If you receive a call call the Clerk’s office at (229) 248-3025 or contact Sheriff Wiley Griffin at (229) 248-3044.

