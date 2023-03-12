Decatur Co. Clerks Office warns of jury duty scam calls
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Decatur County Clerks Office has received reports of residents receiving scam calls from unknown callers disguising themselves as the Deputy Sherrif accusing residents of missing jury duty and issuing a warrant.
There are some things the public should know:
- Warrants are not issued for errant jurors.
- You will never be offered the opportunity to buy out or into a jury service.
- Do not send money or give out personal information.
If you receive a call call the Clerk’s office at (229) 248-3025 or contact Sheriff Wiley Griffin at (229) 248-3044.
