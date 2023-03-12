Ask the Expert
Bibb County motorcycle collision results in serious injury

The motorcycle accident occurred near mile marker seven on Interstate 475 north.
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle that happened on 475 North around 2:23 p.m.

In a Facebook post, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Jason Townsend, 41, and Stephanie Burnside, 37, were involved in the collision. Townsend was driving the motorcycle and lost control when the rear tire had a blowout.

The motorcycle crossed over several lanes and struck a guardrail. Townsend and Burnside were transported to Atrium Health Navicent by ambulance.

According to officials, Townsend is in stable condition and Burnside is in critical condition.

Officials are currently investigating the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1(877) 68CRIME.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

