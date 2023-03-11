Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Why drinking your vegetables is not always good for you

Green juices contain high thallium, goitrogen, and oxalate content that can cause kidney stones.
Green juices contain high thallium, goitrogen, and oxalate content that can cause kidney stones.(WSAW)
By Ivanhoe Newswire
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, FL (Ivanhoe Newswire) — Green juices have taken the media by storm. However, they contain high thallium, goitrogen, and oxalate content that can cause kidney stones.

Store-bought juices such as Naked and Bolthouse contain a whopping 33 grams of sugar and upwards of 270 calories. While many of these green juices are packaged and marketed to look “healthy,” what’s fashionable is not always scientific.

“Fiber is the main component that helps our body’s digestion. In juice, we’re missing the fiber, but we’re also concentrating the sugar in the sodium,” Cheryl Cavaliere, MD a Professor of Health Sciences at the University of Central Florida, said.

Experts say that consuming green juices can also contain high levels of thallium, a toxic heavy metal. Many leafy greens like kale, spinach, and collards also contain high oxalate levels which can cause inflammation when juiced down and consumed in large amounts.

Another thing to watch out for when buying green juices is the packaging.

“When we are looking at store-bought or commercially made juices, we need to consider the labeling. Anything that’s marketed to be a juice but isn’t so, such as a sports drink,” Cavaliere said..

It is best to ignore the claims on the front of the bottle and study the ingredients list on the back. To ensure your safety, only buy juices that state “100 percent juice” on the label and only contain whole foods.

According to Cavaliere, “the majority of our, our fruit and vegetable intake really should be coming from the whole fruits and vegetables.”

Doctors recommend that if you are going to drink juice, stick to the recommended amount of intake. For adults, this is no more than eight ounces and no more than four to six ounces for children.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potentially severe weather is expected on Sunday.
Potentially severe weather expected Sunday
Eli Griffin has been doing better in recent weeks. He can mouth words and can move his fingers.
‘Fight For Eli’: South Ga. community rallies behind teen after nearly fatal car accident
Dougherty County was considered an early hotspot for the virus.
Dougherty Co. marks third year of COVID-19 pandemic
Jason Aaron Clendenen, 31, and Shannon Brooks, 30, were sentenced in connection to the...
2 sentenced in Cook Co. child molestation incident
Cashay Henderson, a 31-year-old transgender woman, was found shot to death in her Milwaukee...
Transgender woman shot to death before apartment fire, police say

Latest News

For many people, hearing loss is preventable.
Listen Up! You could be hurting your hearing
2023 comes with a standard deduction increase to $12,950 for single filers and married couples...
What you need to know before you file your taxes
About 62 percent of high school graduates enroll in college.
What kids should know before starting college
Whether it’s your eye shadow, toothpaste, hair care products, nail polish remover, or hand...
Poison Prevention Month: Toxins hiding in plain sight