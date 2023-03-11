Valdosta Fire Department conducts live fire training

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Fire Department has been performing live fire training to ensure the safety of the community and its firefighters.

The Valdosta Fire Department and the City of Valdosta’s Neighborhood Development Department participated in what’s called an acquired structure burn.

It gave members of the fire department more realistic training.

Chief Brian Boutwell said, “The importance of being able to train in an acquired structure is the fact that is so realistic. It’s the closest you can get to the structure fires we answer within the city. We’re actually in a real building and we have a Class A fire so we can practice hazard mitigation, fire scene control, communications, commands, and rescue techniques.”

Chief Boutwell says all of their required structure burns are in compliance with NFPA 1403.

This provides minimum requirements for conducting live fire training.

“We mark the building so that everybody knows the location. The way it works is clockwise, Alpha, Bravo, Charlie, Delta. That’s how we identify what side of the structure we’re operating on,” Chief Boutwell, said. “We have the floors that are marked with paint so that all of our firefighters know the way out in the event of an emergency. They also all do safety briefings when they’re in the structure, so everyone is familiar with our emergency address.”

Anetra Riley, Neighborhood Development Manager, says this property was sighted by the Fire Marshals.

This was not city property and is a court-ordered demolition.

“Instead of hiring a contractor to demolish the home, what we’re trying to do is save the city some money. So, what I’ll do is reach out to Chief Boutwell to see if the property could be potentially used for fire training,” Riley said.

The fire department and city partnerships benefit from participating in the training. The training makes the difference between saving a life and losing one.

Over 20 fire fighters were able to experience a live structure burn. (Source: WALB)

“We have some Moody Fire Fighters out here training alongside the City of Valdosta Fire Fighters and taking advantage of this opportunity of having an acquired structure to practice structural fire fighters’ mitigation and rescue techniques along with command,” Chief Boutwell, said. “They assist us with the aircraft side, and we have that partnership where we assist them with the structural firefighting side.”

Chief Boutwell says they undergo special training annually to ensure that they are maintaining proficiency, efficiency, safe operations on the scene, and of course firefighter safety.

“We’re evaluating our efficiency; we’re evaluating our safety measures to see what we can maybe improve. To improve the safety of not only our personnel but for our customers. And using an acquired structure allows us that realistic real-world approach to training and meeting our requirements for live fire training as well,” Chief Boutwell, said.

Fire instructors and newer members of the fire department have been able to enter a home on fire and train for fire scene control, communication and commands, and rescue techniques.

“On the CDBG side, we’ll also contact them if we’re going to tear down a home and rebuild it. We’ll contact Chief Boutwell to see if they will be able to burn the home for us,” Riley, said.

Over 20 firefighters participated in this live structure burn. That’s 20 more firefighters that have received training to not only ensure their safety but people in this community also.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.