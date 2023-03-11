Trojans come up short in the Class 6A state championship

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Trojans boys varsity basketball team left everything on the floor Friday night in the GHSA Class 6A state championship. A two point game at the half slipped away in the third quarter and the Alexander Cougars took full advantage. The Cougars outscored the Trojans 38-18 in the second half. Ousmane Kromah led the way for Lee County finishing with 14 points and 9 rebounds. Caden King was outstanding as well scoring 8 points and pulling down 10 rebounds. Braeden Lue was the leading scorer for the Cougars dropping 26 points in 29 minutes and Alexander won by a final score of 64-42.

