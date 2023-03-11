Ask the Expert
Strong-severe storms possible Sunday

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Showers and strong thunderstorms slowly moved across SGA Friday. Although rain has ended early evening, clouds linger and gradually clear as temperatures drop into the 40s a seasonably cool Saturday morning.

We’ve got one really nice day to enjoy before the next round of potentially severe weather arrives. Abundant sunshine and seasonably mild 70s are on tap Saturday. Clouds quickly return late Saturday followed by rain and storms Sunday afternoon and evening.

SPC has outlined SGA in a Slight-Marginal Risk for strong-severe storms with threats of damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes. Sunday is a FIRST ALERT Weather Day stay updated with WALB’s FIRST ALERT Weather App.

Drier and much colder with below average temperatures through Thursday. Highs drop into the 60s and lows into the 30s and 40s. Prepare for near to freezing temperatures low-mid 30s Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Warming into the 70s with chances of rain the rest of the week.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

What to expect on Sunday's First Alert Weather Day
