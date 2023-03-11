Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

‘Shell to Shore’ using oyster shells protect Georgia’s coastline

People at Oysterfest shouted “we love oysters!” and " shucked!” as they pried open the delicacy.
By Cutter Martin
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 5:43 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In any given month with an “r” you can find thousands of North Georgians flocking to backyards, dinner tables, and festivals - for one of Georgia’s most famous natural delicacies.

People at Oysterfest shouted “we love oysters!” and " shucked!” as they pried open the delicacy.

But, more often than not, they’re then thrown away and forgotten. Shell to Shore, an Athens-based non-profit, is working to change that.

Hunt Revell, President of Shell to Shore, said he and another founding member of the organization “were working at an Oyster Restaurant in Athens called Seabear Oyster Bar and we had sort of seen that there was a lot of shell going in the trash. We had been to the coast and seen you could use a shell to regrow oysters, so we just kind of married those two things.”

And so, Shell to Shore was born. A horde of volunteers spends their free time collecting remnants of these tasty mollusks.

Volunteers roamed tables flooded with oysters. “Y’all have any oyster shells I can take out of the way?”, asked a volunteer.

The remnants of a weekend’s worth of feasting are brought to Shell to Shore’s Athens site where they are cleaned and made ready for their return to the sea.

“It’s kind of a three-tier operation. We pick it up from restaurants and festivals, we load it on the farm in Athens. It has to cure, which means all the organic material has to die off on the shell before we take it back to the coast. Then, we haul it - two-thousand-pound batches - to Sapelo Island,” Revell said.

How many pounds, and how many shells have you collected? Tyler Leslie, Vice President of Shell to Shore, estimated that “in almost two years - April will be two years of operation - we have collected probably around 50,000 pounds of the oyster shell of which we have brought 35,0000 approximately to the coast of Georgia.”

Returning shells back to one of the most vulnerable coastlines in America can boost active oyster beds, provide a natural barrier to water level rise and help reclaim land already lost to the sea.

Revell loves the Georgia coast and said, “Sapelo is a place that, historically, has not got a lot of attention. It’s wild and natural in a cool way and we’re trying to protect some of the heritage farming that they’re doing there with our shell while also working with UGA and DNR and what they collect.”

As they say the ‘world is your oyster’. Seize the opportunity and enjoy the edible treasure that our coastline has to offer.

Along the way, give a little back.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All of Southwest Georgia will be under a slight risk of severe storms, which is a two of out...
Tornado watch canceled; showers, thunderstorms still possible through Sunday night
Abrams Jonathan Brown is wanted in connection to a shooting incident at an East Albany...
APD looking for store shooting incident suspect
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast - First Alert Weather Day for Sunday, March 12th, 2023
Cuthbert's water tower hasn't been operational for decades, but it's still a city landmark.
Beautification projects are underway in Cuthbert
Eli Griffin has been doing better in recent weeks. He can mouth words and can move his fingers.
‘Fight For Eli’: South Ga. community rallies behind teen after nearly fatal car accident

Latest News

Chasmon Deon Smith, left, and Jeremy Rashad Fletcher, right, were charged with multiple counts...
2 men arrested for drug charges in Americus
Antonio Jamar Brown is wanted on multiple warrants, including assault and stalking.
Cordele man wanted following Monday morning officer-involved shooting incident
Georgia Capitol
Georgia House sticks by two scholarship tiers in $32.4B budget
Flex ABY is the first entrepreneurship competition in Albany where students get a chance to...
Flex ABY Competition seeks entrepreneurship for youth in Albany
WALB
Sunday storms disrupt power in Pelham